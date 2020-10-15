Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: WHO says 'Remdesivir and HCQ are ineffective in treating Covid-19' | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Coronavirus: WHO says 'Remdesivir and HCQ are ineffective in treating Covid-19' | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: WHO says 'Remdesivir and HCQ are ineffective in treating Covid-19' | Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic with the race for a vaccine raging, treatment for Covid-19 has been large dependent on Remdesivir and HCQ that have been touted as the wonder drugs to treat the illness.

But in the latest revelation, WHO has said that both the drugs have little or no effect in treating the Coronavirus disease.

The antiviral medication, among the first to be used as a treatment for Covid-19, was one of the drugs recently used to treat US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

The study found the regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the length of the in-hospital course among patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

#Remdesivir #Coronavirus #Hydroxychloroquine


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tampa Bay area amateur hockey game became a 'super-spreader' event this summer [Video]

Tampa Bay area amateur hockey game became a 'super-spreader' event this summer

According to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, one person at the hockey game went on to infect at least 14 others.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:58Published
COVID-19 reportedly killing 1,000 per day in Europe [Video]

COVID-19 reportedly killing 1,000 per day in Europe

Coronavirus cases in France have gone up by nearly a third in just one day.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Donald Trump breaks into dance as he campaigns after testing negative for Coronavirus |Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump breaks into dance as he campaigns after testing negative for Coronavirus |Oneindia News

Just two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump resumed his campaign trail with a massive rally in Florida. The major highlight of the campaign rally were his dance..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published