Coronavirus: WHO says 'Remdesivir and HCQ are ineffective in treating Covid-19' | Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic with the race for a vaccine raging, treatment for Covid-19 has been large dependent on Remdesivir and HCQ that have been touted as the wonder drugs to treat the illness.

But in the latest revelation, WHO has said that both the drugs have little or no effect in treating the Coronavirus disease.

The antiviral medication, among the first to be used as a treatment for Covid-19, was one of the drugs recently used to treat US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection.

The study found the regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the length of the in-hospital course among patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

