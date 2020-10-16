Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Kangaroo surprises commuters
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Kangaroo surprises commuters
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:15s - Published
5 minutes ago
The kangaroo startled commuters waiting at a tram stop in Canberra, Australia.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Kamala Harris
Google
Facebook
European Union
Supreme Court of the United States
Republican Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Steve Scully
Savannah Guthrie
Ice Cube
Ben Sasse
Biden Town Hall
WORTH WATCHING
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's 'Reign Of Terror'
Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses
Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive
Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s