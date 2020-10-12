Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Update- भारत में 24 घंटों में कोरोनावायरस के 63 हजार

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Coronavirus Update- भारत में 24 घंटों में कोरोनावायरस के 63 हजार

Coronavirus Update- भारत में 24 घंटों में कोरोनावायरस के 63 हजार

Coronavirus Update- भारत में 24 घंटों में कोरोनावायरस के 63 हजार नए केस आए सामने


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus update: Germany records 4,325 new infections, lowest in six days

Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com - Published Also reported by •MarketWatch


Coronavirus update: J&J vaccine trial hits pause as US doubles down on antibody therapies

Johnson & Johnson hits a snag in its late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial as U.S. federal research...
Upworthy - Published

Nicola Sturgeon coronavirus update LIVE after first weekend of pub closures

All the latest updates across the country.
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In Southern California: October 18 Update [Video]

Coronavirus In Southern California: October 18 Update

A daily update on coronavirus cases and deaths throughout SoCal.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:37Published
WBZ News Update For October 18, 2020 [Video]

WBZ News Update For October 18, 2020

Pedestrian killed on Route 128; latest coronavirus numbers, beautiful week ahead.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:31Published
Coronavirus In Southern California: October 17 Update [Video]

Coronavirus In Southern California: October 17 Update

On Saturday, 953 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths were reported -- representing what officials said was a "low number" due to several missing reports from Friday evening. Sara Donchey and..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:22Published