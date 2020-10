Nicki Minaj reveals her first child is a boy Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:59s - Published Nicki Minaj reveals her first child is a boy The rap superstar and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first child into the world two weeks ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



πŸ’‘ One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Nicki Minaj American rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and model from New York Nicki Minaj gives birth to her first child



According to TMZ, Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their new baby on Wednesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970 Nicki Minaj cleared of copyright infringement against Tracy Chapman



The rapper was hit with the court action in October 2018, after New York DJ Funkmaster Flex obtained a copy of her song Sorry, which featured a sample of Chapman's 1988 track Baby Can I Hold You. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published now

Related news from verified sources Nicki Minaj confirms she gave birth to a boy and shares note from Beyonce Nicki Minaj has confirmed she became a mother for the first time last month and welcomed a boy.

Belfast Telegraph - Published 9 hours ago