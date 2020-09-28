From kickboxing to floor exercises: Kangana Ranaut begins training for Tejas

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Actor Kangana Ranaut has begun training for her upcoming action dramas - Tejas and Dhakaad.

Kangana shared a video and called herself 'Bollywood's first ever legitimate action heroine'.

The Queen actor has put out the one-minute video clip on her social media handles.

Video shows Kangana doing a range of exercise routines - from kickboxing to floor exercises.

Kangana essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film, Tejas.

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is all set to go on floors by the end of this year.

Kangana's other film Dhaakad promises to be a high-octane action drama.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film is set to hit theatres around Diwali.


