Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicenter of Australia's coronavirus outbreak.

As numerous health alerts are issued, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is warning the state is at a critical point with more COVID-19 outbreaks in Sydney's west.

Passengers from New Zealand will not quarantine in Sydney but must do so if they return.

The arrangements are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals from Australia to quarantine for two weeks.

