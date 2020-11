Pedro Pascal has described his amazement when he was offered a part in Wonder Woman 1984.

Gal Godot's Cleopatra casting draws criticism Gadot is teaming up with 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins and Paramount studios for a re-imagining of the story of Egypt's most famous queen.

Patty Jenkins not confident 'Wonder Woman' sequel will open on Christmas Day Director Patty Jenkins fears her 'Wonder Woman' sequel will become the latest blockbuster to miss a 2020 debut.

Cleopatra is coming to life! Paramount Pictures just won an auction for a film that has Gal Gadot as...