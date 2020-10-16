Raab: UK surprised and disappointed after EU Brexit tone

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has described the conclusions reached by EU leaders on Brexit trade talks after the latest European Council meeting as "surprising and disappointing".

EU leaders said in a joint statement that it was now up to the UK "to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible." Report by Blairm.

