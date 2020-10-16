Global  
 

Discussion to decide right age for marriage of women underway: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 said that discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of girls.

He said, "Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters.

From across the country, daughters write to me asking why the concerned committee hasn't given its decision yet.

I assure all daughters that as soon as the report comes, govt will act on it."


