Boy discovers rare dinosaur fossil in Canada | Oneindia News

A 12-year-old boy who has been digging around in a remote Canadian canyon since he was 6, has finally had his dream come true!

Nathan Hrushkin has discovered a set of rare dinosaur bones which now turns out are part of a juvenile hadrosaur or which is also commonly known as a duck-billed dinosaur.

