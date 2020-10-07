Boy discovers rare dinosaur fossil in Canada | Oneindia News
A 12-year-old boy who has been digging around in a remote Canadian canyon since he was 6, has finally had his dream come true!
Nathan Hrushkin has discovered a set of rare dinosaur bones which now turns out are part of a juvenile hadrosaur or which is also commonly known as a duck-billed dinosaur.
