Investigation Underway After Man Dies After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia
Police say this happened along the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue around midnight.
Investigation Underway After Man Shot In Vehicle In FrankfordThis happened near the intersection of Horrocks and Orthodox Streets shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Man Suffers Graze Wound To Head During Attempted Robbery In West PhiladelphiaAlecia Reid has the latest on the investigation.
Investigation Underway After 27-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Grays FerryThis happened around 2:17 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of South Corlies Street.