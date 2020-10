Biden hosts town hall in Philadelphia

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:40s - Published 4 minutes ago

Joe Biden responded to questions from a socially-distanced audience in Pennsylvania.

PLEADING FOR VOTERS IN MIAMI,HIS OPPONENT, JOE BIDEN HELDHIS OWN TOWN HALL.

THEDEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALNOMINEE TOOK THE TIME TOANSWER AUDIENCE QUESTIONS ON AWIDE RANGE OF HOT BUTTONTOPICS CRITICAL TO THECAMPAIGN.

BIDEN ALSO USED THEOPPORTUNITY TO DENOUNCE THEPRESIDENT'S RESPONSE TO THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC."IT'S A PRESIDENT'SRESPONSIBILITY TO LEAD AND HEDIDN'T DO THAT, HE DIDN'T TALKABOUT WHAT NEEDED TO BE DONEBECAUSE HE KEPT WORRYING, INMY VIEW, ABOUT THE STOCKMARKET.

BIDEN ALSO OFFERED ABIT OF CLARITY ON ISSUES THATHE'S BEEN VAGUE ABOUT.

THOSEINCLUDE HIS STANCE ON TAXCUTS, AND EXPANDING THESUPREME COURT.

BIDEN SAYS HEVOWS TO ANNOUNCE HIS POSITIONON THAT BEFORE ELECTION