Lily Allen sings her response to Tier 2 news

Lily Allen had a foul-mouthed response after it was confirmed that parts of the country would move into the second tier of coronavirus restrictions.

The government announced this week that London and other areas would move into Tier 2 from Saturday, meaning tighter controls such as a ban on households mixing indoors.

After the news was announced, Allen posted a clip on Instagram of her singing “F*** you, Tier 2.”