Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, and Will Brisbin have all signed up to lend their vocal talents to 'PAW Patrol: The Movie'.

