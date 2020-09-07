PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it was time to "get ready" for an Australian style Brexit deal unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU .

Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Kevin Mathewson, who quickly organized the Kenosha Guard on Facebook, said the Wisconsin city’s police were outnumbered during protests. The streets turned..

Explainer: Europe's tourism rescue plan Business Planet looks at what the EU is doing to support Europe's struggling tourism industry from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brexit Countdown: 76 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Raab: UK surprised and disappointed after EU Brexit tone Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has described the conclusions reached by EU leaders on Brexit trade talks after the latest European Council meeting as "surprising and disappointing". EU leaders said in a joint statement that it was now up to the UK "to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place. Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.

Boris Johnson has not walked away from trade talks - but says the EU must change direction to save them.

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period ends.

PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution' Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the EU of abandoning a free-trade deal, and said the UK should now "go for the Australia solution" with "high-hearts confidence". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

MSP Willie Coffey wanted assurances that there was still a “long life time” for the firm in the...

Ireland will be on the minds of many Pennsylvania voters in November for the first time in years as...

EU and UK negotiators are to resume talks next week in Brussels with time running out for agreement...