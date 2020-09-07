Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:41s - Published
PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit

PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it was time to "get ready" for an Australian style Brexit deal unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution' [Video]

PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the EU of abandoning a free-trade deal, and said the UK should now "go for the Australia solution" with "high-hearts confidence". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels [Video]

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period ends.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Brexit: UK must 'get ready' for no EU trade deal, says PM

 Boris Johnson has not walked away from trade talks - but says the EU must change direction to save them.
BBC News
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit [Video]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place. Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Raab: UK surprised and disappointed after EU Brexit tone [Video]

Raab: UK surprised and disappointed after EU Brexit tone

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has described the conclusions reached by EU leaders on Brexit trade talks after the latest European Council meeting as "surprising and disappointing". EU leaders said in a joint statement that it was now up to the UK "to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible." Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Brexit Countdown: 76 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 76 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Explainer: Europe's tourism rescue plan [Video]

Explainer: Europe's tourism rescue plan

Business Planet looks at what the EU is doing to support Europe's struggling tourism industry from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:33Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

When Armed Vigilantes Are Summoned With a Few Keystrokes

 Kevin Mathewson, who quickly organized the Kenosha Guard on Facebook, said the Wisconsin city’s police were outnumbered during protests. The streets turned..
NYTimes.com
Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown [Video]

Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

EU and UK to resume talks next week as time starts to run out for a trade deal

EU and UK negotiators are to resume talks next week in Brussels with time running out for agreement...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Ireland, Brexit on Pennsylvania Ballot in November

Ireland will be on the minds of many Pennsylvania voters in November for the first time in years as...
Newsmax - Published

Brexit deal could spell further disaster for Kilmarnock plant - MSP claims

Brexit deal could spell further disaster for Kilmarnock plant - MSP claims MSP Willie Coffey wanted assurances that there was still a “long life time” for the firm in the...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

SmartyPants_PT

Jay Tomate Joseph Well jiw jiw, as the Welsh would say, here we are at the very departure gate the remainers said @BorisJohnson would… https://t.co/aZ8hcV5h0N 4 seconds ago

sobon99

BlueSulla @lukemcgee The #UK position: No deal #Brexit but ... “What we're saying to them is come here, come to us, if ther… https://t.co/H9Y0u08xqY 4 seconds ago

Saorsayabass

Scoop RT @truth_100pc: What a surprise 🙄 that was their plan all along. They are going to make trillions from hedgefunds leaving us, the people t… 12 seconds ago

evacichon

Eva Cichon RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has concluded 'we should get ready for an Australia-style deal' and adds the EU… 15 seconds ago

shadur

Rens Houben RT @cstross: Boris Johnson says it's time to "get ready" for the prospect of no free trade deal with the EU on 1 January. https://t.co/U4j… 16 seconds ago

EverywhereInOne

George the 7th...... RT @EverywhereInOne: Brexit: Boris Johnson says it's time to 'get ready' for no deal with EU | Politics News | Sky News https://t.co/ksWEKc… 21 seconds ago

igruska33

Irene RT @Germans4Brexit: Well done, Boris! This is true leadership. https://t.co/TVO1nPjQ1D 26 seconds ago

AmberTiff4321

Amber Tiffany RT @JJHTweets: "Get ready to prepare for no deal" ... maybe if you let people know exactly what that meant or maybe if you had all the cus… 28 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Roth: EU prepared for worst-case scenario of no deal with UK [Video]

Michael Roth: EU prepared for worst-case scenario of no deal with UK

Michael Roth, Germany’s Europe minister, said time is running out to concludea deal and suggested the UK would have to give further ground on severalitems.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone

Ursula von der Leyen has said that time is running out for an agreement to bestruck with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal. Mrs von der Leyen saidMargaret Thatcher had always insisted that the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
George Eustice: We need to give business certainty some time soon [Video]

George Eustice: We need to give business certainty some time soon

Environment Secretary George Eustice did not confirm that no-deal was back onthe table, and said the European Union appears to be in denial about the UK’sdesire to become an independent country...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published