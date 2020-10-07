Global  
 

PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:10s - Published
PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution'

PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the EU of abandoning a free-trade deal, and said the UK should now "go for the Australia solution" with "high-hearts confidence".

Report by Blairm.

