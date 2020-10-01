Global  
 

Gloria Estefan tackles daughter's 'coming out' in tense web-series chat

Gloria Estefan tackles daughter's 'coming out' in tense web-series chat

Gloria Estefan tackles daughter's 'coming out' in tense web-series chat

Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily have recounted the moment when Emily came out to her mother and they discussed it during the latest episode of their Facebook Watch web-series Red Table Talk: The Estefans, when things became a little tense as they recalled the family fight that followed.


