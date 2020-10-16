Global  
 

World Food Day: Giving back and fighting to end hunger

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:45s - Published
World Food Day: Giving back and fighting to end hunger
An Arizona man is working to keep community members from going hungry.

India's association with Nobel Prize winner 'World Food Program' is historic: PM Modi [Video]

India's association with Nobel Prize winner 'World Food Program' is historic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day. He said that, "This year's Nobel Peace Prize being..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Watch: PM Modi dedicates 17 bio-fortified crop varieties to nation [Video]

Watch: PM Modi dedicates 17 bio-fortified crop varieties to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day. Event was witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
PM Modi releases commemorative coin on 75th anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation [Video]

PM Modi releases commemorative coin on 75th anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation

On the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the long-standing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published