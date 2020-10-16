World Food Day: Giving back and fighting to end hunger

India's association with Nobel Prize winner 'World Food Program' is historic: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day. He said that, "This year's Nobel Peace Prize being.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 3 hours ago

Watch: PM Modi dedicates 17 bio-fortified crop varieties to nation



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day. Event was witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published 4 hours ago