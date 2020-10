YouTube becomes the latest social media platform to take action against QAnon and other conspiracy theories, prohibiting content that targets users and has been used to justify real-world violence.

The social media site says it is taking tougher action to "curb hate and harassment" on its platform.

Hollywood Protests the Timing of NBC's Town Hall With Trump, Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploads Video of Himself & More | THR Ne More than 100 top Hollywood players are protesting the timing of NBC's Town Hall with President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani accidentally uploaded a video of himself to YouTube and 'Dexter' is headed back to Showtime!

The Sussex parkour group STORROR is celebrating a decade on YouTube and a job with a Hollywood director.

It wasn't as combative as the first presidential debate, but Thursday's competing town halls between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden had..

President Donald Trump said he believes "very strongly" in one of the central beliefs of QAnon that it's fighting a "deep state" of pedophiles.

In his televised NBC News town hall in Miami, President Trump was combative as he faced tough questions on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his views on..

YouTube today joined social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter in taking more direct action to...

San Francisco (AFP) Oct 15, 2020 YouTube said Thursday it was tightening rules for propagation of...

The company says it will remove conspiracy theory content used to justify real-world violence after...