Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:39s - Published
President Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon

President Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon

During an NBC News town hall, President Donald Trump again declined to denounce the far-right conspiracy QAnon.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump believes QAnon claim it's fighting pedophiles, refuses to disavow extremist conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump said he believes "very strongly" in one of the central beliefs of QAnon that...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SBS


Donald Trump says he knows 'nothing' about QAnon: Here's what to know about the far-right conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump said Thursday he knows "nothing about" QAnon, a growing, yet baseless,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comFOXNews.com


What is QAnon and how are social media sites taking action on it?

QAnon followers espouse an intertwined series of beliefs, based on anonymous web postings from "Q,"...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden slams Trump for retweeting QAnon conspiracy theory [Video]

Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden slams Trump for retweeting QAnon conspiracy theory

Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden slams Trump for retweeting QAnon conspiracy theory

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:11Published
What is QAnon and why is it so dangerous? – video explainer [Video]

What is QAnon and why is it so dangerous? – video explainer

Donald Trump has referred to QAnon followers as 'people who love our country' - while to the FBI they are considered a potential domestic terror threat. The Guardian US technology reporter Julia Carrie..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 06:23Published
Citigroup fires VP Jason Gelinas, who ran popular QAnon site [Video]

Citigroup fires VP Jason Gelinas, who ran popular QAnon site

Citigroup fires VP Jason Gelinas, who ran popular QAnon site

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:56Published