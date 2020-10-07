President Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon
President Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon
During an NBC News town hall, President Donald Trump again declined to denounce the far-right conspiracy QAnon.
President Donald Trump said he believes "very strongly" in one of the central beliefs of QAnon that...
USATODAY.com - Published
10 hours ago Also reported by •
SBS
President Donald Trump said Thursday he knows "nothing about" QAnon, a growing, yet baseless,...
USATODAY.com - Published
11 hours ago Also reported by •
TMZ.com • FOXNews.com
QAnon followers espouse an intertwined series of beliefs, based on anonymous web postings from "Q,"...
IndiaTimes - Published
1 week ago
