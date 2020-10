Esha Deol wishes her 'super woman' on her 72nd birthday Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:48s - Published 2 minutes ago Esha Deol wishes her 'super woman' on her 72nd birthday Actress Esha Deol penned a beautiful message for her mother Hema Malini on her 72nd birthday on Friday. #EshaDeol #HemaMalini #HBDHemaMalini 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this