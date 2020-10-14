Global  
 

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19

Indiana Republican Gov.

Eric Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said Thursday, a day after the state health commissioner announced she was infected.

The governor's office says that holcomb and some of his staff members underwent two types of coronavirus tests and all came back negative.

Doctor box, her daughter and grandson all tested positive for covid-19.

She says she doesn't have any symptoms, but her daughter and grandson




