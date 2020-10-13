Meteorological conditions unfavourable in Delhi for dispersion of pollutants: CPCB

"In winters, the ventilation index, a combination of horizontal wind dispersion and heat dissipation of pollutants, is very less in landlocked areas like Delhi.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on October 16 stated that meteorological conditions in Delhi have been "extremely unfavourable" for dispersion of pollutants since this September as compared to last year."PM2.5 and PM10 concentration between September and October this year has been more as compared to the corresponding period last year," Prashant Gargava said.