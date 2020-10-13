Meteorological conditions unfavourable in Delhi for dispersion of pollutants: CPCB
Meteorological conditions unfavourable in Delhi for dispersion of pollutants: CPCB
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on October 16 stated that meteorological conditions in Delhi have been "extremely unfavourable" for dispersion of pollutants since this September as compared to last year."PM2.5 and PM10 concentration between September and October this year has been more as compared to the corresponding period last year," Prashant Gargava said.
"In winters, the ventilation index, a combination of horizontal wind dispersion and heat dissipation of pollutants, is very less in landlocked areas like Delhi.
This leads to a higher rate of pollution," Prashant Gargava added.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on October 15, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai sharply reacted on comments by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar that "stubble burning contributes only 4% to pollution in Delhi". Prakash Javadekar had said, "50 teams of CPCB will be deployed for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today. Stubble burning contributes only 4% of pollutants in the environment of Delhi, rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning."Gopal replied, "The Union Environment Minister today said that stubble burning contributes only 4% to pollution in Delhi. Air Quality Index (AQI) was normal 15 days ago, I want to ask him as to what people of Delhi did in 15 days which led to this kind of situation." "It seems the Centre has become spokesperson of states where stubble burning takes place and is competing with Delhi. We are taking measures to fight pollution in Delhi and want cooperation from the Centre on source of pollution outside Delhi," he added.
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. The Union Minister also urged Punjab govt to curb stubble burning. However, Javadekar added that stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Javadekar after he said that pollution in Delhi is due to local factors. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM sought to know as to why pollution suddenly increased. On Thursday, a layer of smoky haze lingered over the national capital. The air quality in the region took a hit as it reached 'very poor' levels. The 50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year. The CPCB teams will focus on hot spots where air pollution is aggravated. Along with Delhi-NCR, teams will also visit places in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.
