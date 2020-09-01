Nepal's idol makers get low sales ahead of annual Hindu festivals amid pandemic

Kolkata's Behala Barisha Club replaced Durga idol with a woman migrant worker portraying her hardship during covid-19 pandemic to paid tribute to them. They installed the statue to highlight the plight of migrant workers who were left without jobs. They were forced to walk hundreds of kilometres home as the country went into a coronavirus lockdown. The statue shows a saree-clad mother with her child Kartik on her hip. Behind the statue of the mother are her two daughters.Together, the mother and her children will be seen walking towards the image of Ma Durga - a halo with 10 hands."The pandal is based on theme of life of migrant workers and what they have faced during coronavirus lockdown," said President of the Pandal, Sudip.
For the first time in the recent history of Gujarat, there will be no 'Garba' during the Navratri festival due to COVID-19. But a Garba dancer in Ahmedabad has come up with something new. He has designed a special PPE kit-themed Navratri costume, which is made of plastic. "Though govt has banned Garba, I wanted to thank COVID-19 warriors like doctors, nurses, etc. by depicting them on PPE-themed Garba dress," said Anuj Mudaliyar, Choreographer and Designer. However, the Gujarat government has banned Garba completely but has allowed no-contact worship of the idol or image of Goddess Durga.
The Peethadheeshwar of Patalpuri Math, Mahant Balak Das slammed Congress leader Udit Raj over his tweet against 'Kumbh Mela'. "Nowadays, new trend is going around leaders to be secular. These kinds of leaders are opposing their own Sanatana Dharma. I doubt they are leaders of this country or not, are they Hindu or not? This is nothing but double standards," said Mahant Balak Das. Udit Raj has questioned government spending over the celebration of 'Kumbh mela'. "No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the government. The state doesn't have its own religion .UP govt spent Rs 4200 crore in organising the Kunbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong?," this tweet of Congress leader Udit Raj has raised controversy.The tweet came out after Assam government moved to shut state-run madrasas.
A Tanishq store in Gujarat's Kutch allegedly received threat calls over its latest advertisement. The store is Gandhidham had put up an apology note on its door over the TV ad. The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the controversial TV commercial. Photographs of the apology note were also doing rounds on social media. "Tanishq India released an ad which hurt sentiments of some communities. Later, Tanishq India issued an apology over the incident. On October 12, two people visited this story and demanded apology. The store owner had handed over an apology note to them. The store owner was receiving threat calls and they informed us. We have deployed a police patrolling team at this store. No attack has taken place at this Tanishq store in Gandhidham," a police official said. On October 13, Tanishq India withdrew the ad after vicious trolling on social media. Ad featured a Muslim family preparing for baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law.
Having composed and released 20 albums consisting of bhajans and songs, Sohil Baloch is now set to melt his listeners' heart with his latest bhajan composition dedicated to Lord Shiva. Hailing from Rajkot city of Gujarat, Sohil though belongs to a Muslim family has been brought up on bhajans, which today have become his passion. For his latest composition, he not just broke the religious barriers but even the territorial ones by including in it the tabla performance of the famous Pakistani musician, Wajid Ali Tafu. The melodious rendition of the duo is not just meant to evoke devotion among people but also spread the message of peace and harmony among different faiths. Inspired by his father and elder sister to take up music as his career, the 30 year old has also worked with famous Indian playback singer, Anuradha Pundwal. A music teacher in School, Sohil has also composed and sung a number of bhajans dedicated to various Hindu Gods like Ganesha, Swaminarayan and many more. Hardik Mehta in whose studio Sohil has composed his latest bhajan feels fortunate to be a part of it. Sohil by way of his music and singing is not just showcasing his respect to the beliefs of other community but is also becoming a medium to unite two faiths.
The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms for COVID-19. With the pandemic casting its grim shadow, Mumbai witnessed a much quieter Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the 11-day Ganesh festival, on Tuesday. Idols were immersed in the sea, lakes as well as artificial ponds built by the municipal corporation. More than 35,000 police personnel were deployed across the city. The police also monitored the streets and beaches with the help of about 5,000 CCTV cameras. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former CM Devendra Fadnavis were seen immersing idols.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 08 handed over appointment letters to 24 newly recruited District Sports Officers (DSOs). The posting of district sports officers was done through lottery by the Chief Minister. During the event, the Jharkhand Chief Minister said that the state government is planning to launch a sports portal for players before Durga Puja, where current players, instructor referees, retired players will be able to register their full details.
As celebration of Durga Puja has became a big challenge amid the COVID-19, Dibrugarh administration has decided to avoid idol worshipping this year. "Due to COVID-19 this year, we held a meeting idol makers and puja committees. They all agreed to avoid idol worshipping," said Deputy Commissioner, Pallav Gopal Jha. Several puja pandals and sculptors also welcomed the decision. Durga Puja will be celebrated in October.