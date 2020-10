Jane Seymour Breaks Down How She Became a Bond Girl in ‘Live and Let Die’ Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 weeks ago Jane Seymour Breaks Down How She Became a Bond Girl in ‘Live and Let Die’ Jane Seymour shares how she landed her role in 'Live and Let Die,' meeting with Harry Saltzman and Albert "Cubby" Broccoli, and more! 0

