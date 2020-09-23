Jane Seymour Dishes on Her New Movie ‘The War with Grandpa’

Jane Seymour takes us behind the scenes on the epic 'The War with Grandpa' dodgeball scene, and talks working with her legendary co-stars!



Related videos from verified sources Jane Seymour Talks New Comedy 'The War With Grandpa'



Jane Seymour stars alongside Robert De Niro in the upcoming family comedy "The War With Grandpa" and tells ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about filming a very intense dodgeball scene. Plus, the actress.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:52 Published on October 8, 2020 The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - Dodgeball



The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - Dodgeball - Plot synopsis: Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:02 Published on September 29, 2020 The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - The Attic



The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - The Attic - Peter (Oakes Fegley) is taking his 'war' with Grandpa Ed (Robert De Niro) to the next level with this new prank. --- The next big family-fun film is.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:21 Published on September 23, 2020