Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV

Sturgeon urges fans not to gather or travel to watch Celtic v Rangers game on TV

Nicola Sturgeon has urged football fans to stay at home this weekend ahead ofthe first Celtic v Rangers clash of the season.

The Glasgow clubs will playbehind closed doors at Celtic Park on Saturday due to Covid-19 restrictions.


Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link [Video]

Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”. MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford’s call for the UKGovernment to introduce travel restrictions to prevent movement of people fromareas of high prevalence into other UK nations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland's restrictions firmly rooted in scientific advice [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland's restrictions firmly rooted in scientific advice

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said new measures brought in by the ScottishGovernment last week are “tough but necessary”, warning half measures mightnot work. The tougher regulations, including widespread hospitalityrestrictions, are “firmly rooted in scientific advice”, she added, stressingthe most important way to support the economy is to keep coronavirus at bay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
Sturgeon: Health and economy are not opposing objectives [Video]

Sturgeon: Health and economy are not opposing objectives

Nicola Sturgeon has said that the health of the nation and the economy were not "opposing objectives" but were "two sides of the same coin". Scotland's first minister was responding to the latest unemployment figures during her daily coronavirus press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
Scots complying well with new coronavirus rules, says Sturgeon [Video]

Scots complying well with new coronavirus rules, says Sturgeon

Compliance with new coronavirus restrictions put in place on Friday has been“good”, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Pubs and restaurants in the central belthave been ordered to close, while elsewhere alcohol can only be served inoutdoor areas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions [Video]

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come into force, stopping theselling of alcohol after 6pm, for Scotland’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafesoutside central Scotland, though drinks can still be served until 10pm inoutdoor areas. Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas _Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and ForthValley – will be forced to close fully for all but takeaway service for 16days from 6pm on Friday.The move was announced by First Minister NicolaSturgeon to help curb the spread of coronavirus. A further six coronavirusdeaths had been registered in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the totalto 2,544.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published
Pubs in Glasgow shut as new 6pm curfew begins [Video]

Pubs in Glasgow shut as new 6pm curfew begins

Pubs in Glasgow have shut at 6pm for the first time as new curfew rules begin. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon put the rules in place across a number of areas in the country in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again [Video]

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time. Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published
Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Nicola Sturgeon fires Celtic and Rangers fan warning

Nicola Sturgeon fires Celtic and Rangers fan warning The notion that fans might travel to Blackpool to watch Celtic face Rangers in pubs has received a...
Daily Record - Published


Lennon: Celtic fans should be allowed back [Video]

Lennon: Celtic fans should be allowed back

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes the club's fans should be allowed to return to Celtic Park - if this weekend's pilot events are successful.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Kettlewell: Fans will be huge boost for players [Video]

Kettlewell: Fans will be huge boost for players

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell said it will be a 'huge boost' for him and the players to have some fans in the stadium for their game against Celtic this weekend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:16Published
Forrest wants fans back at Celtic Park [Video]

Forrest wants fans back at Celtic Park

Celtic winger James Forrest says he cannot wait to see the return of fans back at Celtic Park.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published