Early voting is underway in Arizona with high numbers of early votes already in.



Related videos from verified sources Early voting numbers show 'historic participation' in Arizona



Pima County to open two more early voting poll sites Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:00 Published 1 day ago Long lines await voters on first day of early voting



Early voting is underway an Tennessee, and people were lined up before the doors opened Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:13 Published 2 days ago Early Voting Underway



Voters went to the polls on Tuesday in Kentucky, three weeks before the election in the midst of a pandemic. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 3 days ago