Lampard: Ziyech has been fantastic Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:35s - Published 1 day ago Lampard: Ziyech has been fantastic Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says summer-signing Hakim Ziyech has 'looked really good' in training ahead of a possible debut against Southampton on Saturday. 0

