Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills set to host Chiefs Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:46s - Published 3 days ago Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills set to host Chiefs 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MINUTES AND CHANGE FROM KICKOFF,BUT YOU KNOW, WE START THECELEBRATION EARLY HERE.WE’RE DECKED OUT AHEAD OF TIMECHIEF KINGDOM, OF COURSE IFSHE’S READY FOR THE BIG MATCHUPAGAINST THE BUFFALO BILLS THISNEWS OF A NEW WEAPON COMING.CHIEFS OFFENSE HAS FANS PUMPEDREPORTS FROM ESPN AND WELLTWEETS FROM MANY MANY CHIEFSPLAYERS SUGGEST THAT RUNNINGBACK LEVY ON BELLS COMING TOCASEY.HE SAID IT HIMSELF TO ALREADYSPORTING RED AND GOLD BELTTWEETED.THANK YOU FOR THE OPPORTUNITY.LET’S GO THE JETS RELEASE BELLTHREE DAYS AGO, AND HE WAS SAIDTO BE INTERESTED IN THREEPLACES, KANSAS CITY, MIAMI ANDBUFFALO.LOOKS LIKE WE GOT THEM RIGHTNOW.THE CHIEFS ARE RANKED 29TH INRUSHING.SO BELL WOULD ADD MUCH-NEEDEDDAY.TO THAT POSITION 28 YEAR OLDRUNNING BACK WAS IN THE SECONDYEAR OF A FOUR-YEAR DEAL WITHTHE NEW YORK JETS FOR THECUT-UP.WE DON’T KNOW IF BELL WILL BECLEARED TO PLAY IN TIME FORMONDAY’S GAME IN BUFFALO AND WEWATCHING REPORTSFROM AROUND THELEAGUE.THEY SUGGEST THAT COVID-19 RULESWILL HOLD THEM OFF FOR A WHILE.MEANWHILE, THE TEAM HAS A LOT OFPREP WORK BEFORE THEY HEAD TOWESTERN NEW YORK DEFENSE HAS TOPREPARE FOR YOUNG QUARTERBACKJOSH ALAN DRAFTED IN 2018 FROMTHE UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING.WE TALKED TO BOTH CUBE.HE’S PLAYING ON MONDAY ALLEN ANDARE PATRICK MAHOMES AND REALLYTHEY HAD NOTHING.GOOD THINGS TO SAY ABOUT EACHOTHER.HE’S BEEN SOMEONE THAT’S GOTTENBETTER AND BETTER EVERY SINGLEYEAR AND FROM EVERYTHING THATI’VE HEARD AND EVERYBODY THATI’VE BEEN AROUND YOU WORK.HE WORKS HIS TAIL OFF.SO HE’S A GUY THAT I KNOW I’LLBE FACING A LOT AS OUR CAREERSGO ON AND I’LL BE A GREATCHALLENGE IN A GREAT OPPORTUNITYFOR ME TO GET TO GO AGAINST THATTEAM TEAM AND HIM ATQUARTERBACK.I’VE MET HIM ONCE BUT WE’VE KINDOF MESSAGE BACK AND FORTH ACOUPLE TIMES BUT EVERYTHING THATI’VE HEARD AND BEEN TOLD ABOUTHIM IS JUST HE’S A GREAT DAYDUDE.HE’S A STAND-UP DUDE, SO IT’SHARD NOT TO ROOT FOR HIM, YOUKNOW, AND I LOVE WATCHING HIMHAT SUCCESS EXCEPT EXCEPT THISNEXT COMING MONDAY.RESCHEDULE MATCHUP MEANS MONDAYAFTERNOON FOOTBALL KIC





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kris Ketz @Chiefs beat Bills 26-17 with tough defense, dominating ground game #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsVsBills #KCvsBUF… https://t.co/lD0nVZAXwu 26 minutes ago News Tribune Sports Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills host @Chiefs, via @NTsports. https://t.co/x1dEh8oYnL 12 hours ago WBEN NewsRadio 930AM It’s #Bills game day! https://t.co/t41rbfv8wp 12 hours ago WBEN NewsRadio 930AM Two high-flying offenses meet as #Bills set to host #Chiefs Monday https://t.co/t41rbfv8wp 2 days ago The_Citizen ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen doesn't know if he can throw a football farther than Patrick Mahomes, but he's eager to f… https://t.co/r19aKGd7xZ 2 days ago NWSE SAN DIEGO WON 1982 RT @KETV: Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills set to host Chiefs on Monday night https://t.co/3J0P4F45Aa 2 days ago KETV NewsWatch 7 Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills set to host Chiefs on Monday night https://t.co/3J0P4F45Aa 2 days ago SCJSports Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills set to host Chiefs https://t.co/D7qgFEtqk2 https://t.co/Y2Ur66x9nq 3 days ago