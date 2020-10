Today is National Mammography Day Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 7 minutes ago Today is National Mammography Day Today is national mammography day. It's recommended that women 35 years and older get an annual mammogram. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IT'S RECOMMENDED THAT WOMEN 35YEARS AND OLDER GET AN ANNUALMAMMOGRAM.WOMEN WITH A HISTORY OF BREASTCANCER IN THEIR FAMILY SHOULDSTART EVEN SOONER.THE CDC SAYS EARLY DETECTION ISTHE BEST DEFENSE IN BEATINGBREAST CANCER.OCTOBER IS ALSO BREAST CANCERAWARNESS MONTH-- THE APARTMENTCOMPLEX ---' KAKTUS LIFE ' ISHOSTING A YOGA CLASS TOMORROWTO RAISE FUNDS FOR BREASTCANCER THE EVENT ISOUTSIDE THEIR COMPLEX NEARCACTUS AND DEAN MARTIN.THE CLASS STARTS AT 10A.M.TICKETS ARE 25 DOLLARS AND ONLY50 SPOTS ARE AVAILBLE-- WE HAVEA LINK TO REGISTER AT KTNV DOTCOM.







