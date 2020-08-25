Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thailand protests: Protesters defy Bangkok decree for second night

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Thailand protests: Protesters defy Bangkok decree for second night
Thailand protests: Protesters defy Bangkok decree for second night

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bangkok Bangkok Capital of Thailand

Thailand protests: Protesters defy rally ban as PM Prayuth vows not to quit

 Police use water canon as thousands of pro-democracy protesters rally in Bangkok for the second day.
BBC News
Thailand protests: Hundreds of protesters gather in Bangkok, defying ban [Video]

Thailand protests: Hundreds of protesters gather in Bangkok, defying ban

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:06Published
Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency [Video]

Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency

Hundreds of protesters gather in the Thai capital calling for police to free arrested activists as they demand political reforms.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

Thai situation 'tantamount to a coup' say protesters as they defy ban on political gatherings

 Hundreds of Thai protesters have demonstrated in Bangkok in defiance of a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action. ......
WorldNews

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colombian police clash with protesters for second night over police custody death [Video]

Colombian police clash with protesters for second night over police custody death

Protesters in Bogota, Colombia clashed with police forces for the second night in a row over the death of Javier Ordóñez. Footage filmed by @AquinoTicias1 on Thursday evening (September 10) shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published
Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Buildings set on fire as protests erupt in Wisconsin after Jacob Blake shooting

Protests against racial injustices sparked by the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin continued for the second night on Monday, August 24. Protesters remained on the streets Kenosha later..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:10Published
Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha [Video]

Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha

Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published