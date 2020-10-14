Welsh government looking at 'short sharp' lockdown

Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has threatened to close the border to the English coming from coronavirus hot spots if Boris Johnson refuses to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. He said: "It's a simple matter of trying to make sure we don't take coronavirus into parts of wales where there isn't much of it about at the moment". He added that this needs to be done on a "whole UK basis". Report by Thomasl.
Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track. Report by Blairm.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has departed Lancaster House after a meeting to discuss progress on the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. Report by Blairm.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table. Report by Blairm.
Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found. Report by Blairm.
When Edmund O'Leary was feeling at rock bottom, he turned to Twitter for help, asking people to take a moment to say "hello". To his surprise, he was flooded with messages of support as his story reached 18 million people around the world. Report by Blairm.