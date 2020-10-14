Global  
 

Welsh government looking at 'short sharp' lockdown

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:06s - Published
First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that the Welsh government is looking "very carefully" at introducing a "short, sharp" circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown.

Report by Blairm.

Mark Drakeford Mark Drakeford Welsh Labour politician, First Minister of Wales

Mark Drakeford: Wales considering circuit-breaker lockdown [Video]

Mark Drakeford: Wales considering circuit-breaker lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh Government is considering acircuit-breaker lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban [Video]

Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban

First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks to BBC Breakfast about his plan to imposea travel ban on visitors arriving in Wales from areas of the UK with a highrate of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
'More anti-English than anti-Covid' [Video]

'More anti-English than anti-Covid'

Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous". Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border [Video]

Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has threatened to close the border to the English coming from coronavirus hot spots if Boris Johnson refuses to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. He said: "It's a simple matter of trying to make sure we don't take coronavirus into parts of wales where there isn't much of it about at the moment". He added that this needs to be done on a "whole UK basis". Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:27Published

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Joe Rodon: Tottenham sign Wales centre-back from Swansea for £11m

 Tottenham sign Wales centre-back Joe Rodon from Swansea for an initial £11m plus add-ons.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal [Video]

Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal

Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published
Michael Gove departs after meeting with Maros Sefcovic [Video]

Michael Gove departs after meeting with Maros Sefcovic

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has departed Lancaster House after a meeting to discuss progress on the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:13Published
Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal [Video]

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today' [Video]

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today'

Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
18 million say 'hello' to man appealing for help on Twitter [Video]

18 million say 'hello' to man appealing for help on Twitter

When Edmund O'Leary was feeling at rock bottom, he turned to Twitter for help, asking people to take a moment to say "hello". To his surprise, he was flooded with messages of support as his story reached 18 million people around the world. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

