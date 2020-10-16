US Retail Sales Jump More Than Estimated In September

Global  
 

Business Insider reports that US retail sales in September increased by nearly 2%, landing above the average economist estimate of 0.8%.

This is the fifth straight month of improvement, as the economy continues to reaccelerate after covid caused slowing through the summer.

Consumer spending makes up 70% of the U.S. economy.

Retail spending is among the economic indicators being closely watched to signal economic recovery health.

But, September's initial leap is now slowing to a crawl.

As fiscal relief programs expired and direct payments dried up, the pace of retail spending growth has slowed.


