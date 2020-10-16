Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell Votes Early

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
McConnell Votes Early
10162020_9am

Cold as well ... about that in the full forecast c1 3 i think less of an election is that majority leader mitch connell and his opponent amy mcgrath have now both voted early ... , voted removal yesterday ... told reporters.

His wife was voting by mail, but he chose to vote in person ... .

He also says he believes voting in the state's been goin well ... is the ... operation between democratic governor bashir and republicans music michael adams for helping ease to ... process ... meanwhile, his opponent amy mcgrath voted in georgetown earlier this week ... .

She spent the day taking part in a potable form hosted by kentucky youth at the ... graph using the occasion to blast mcconnell for the partisa divide that she says is ... breath also mcconnell for the lack of a new covert 19 ... sinless package ... mcconnell




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Green's Chloe Swarbrick leading in Auckland Central

The Green's Chloe Swarbrick leading in Auckland Central The Green's Chloe Swarbrick is leading Labour's Helen White in the coveted seat of Auckland Central....
New Zealand Herald - Published

Record flood of early votes transforms US election

More than 22 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Miami Director Billy Corben Looks Back At The Contentious 2000 Election With His Latest Documentary, ‘537 Votes’

With the 2020 Presidential Election on the horizon, we take a look back at the 2000 President...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this

areck0001

aaron reck RT @lynnrschrader: @tolongowale @Amy_Siskind @SeattleSunshin1 @AmyMcGrathKY My post was directed at the premise that the number of Dem earl… 6 hours ago

lynnrschrader

Lynn R Schrader @tolongowale @Amy_Siskind @SeattleSunshin1 @AmyMcGrathKY My post was directed at the premise that the number of Dem… https://t.co/H6Whe7rpE9 11 hours ago

porruka

Brad Brighton @RalstonReports @GStephanopoulos A followup to why forcing an answer early plays to partisan effect: McConnell says… https://t.co/yn7FErqk4y 1 day ago

AmyMincey7

🔆 Amy Mincey 🔆 RT @CommodoreNelson: @AmyMincey7 @DRMspec @julytetoo @CalforNC As early voting begins a reminder of why @CalforNC needs to replace @ThomTil… 1 day ago

CommodoreNelson

Eric Nelson, Ph.D. @AmyMincey7 @DRMspec @julytetoo @CalforNC As early voting begins a reminder of why @CalforNC needs to replace… https://t.co/qoZRBuQiFv 1 day ago

dashiellc

Dashiell Crigler Mitch McConnell Votes Early in Louisville https://t.co/bEhnnWt0o9 2 days ago

WHAS11

WHAS11 News Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heard a chorus of cheers and jeers during his stop to vote at the Kentuck Ex… https://t.co/YXUlZAcc7g 2 days ago

ConnieJobrewer2

Connie Jo brewer RT @CraigCaplan: McConnell after early voting today in Louisville on Senate confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Barrett: "She'll… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ardern’s Labour Party wins New Zealand election [Video]

Ardern’s Labour Party wins New Zealand election

Ardern’s opponent Collins concedes defeat after trailing with a quarter of the votes to be counted.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published
Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide [Video]

Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Despite Concern, Voters Mailing In Votes In Record Numbers [Video]

Despite Concern, Voters Mailing In Votes In Record Numbers

A record number of Pennsylvanians are still moving ahead with plans to vote by mail despite some recent concerns. KDKA's Andy Sheehan has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:48Published