Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

Cold as well ... about that in the full forecast c1 3 i think less of an election is that majority leader mitch connell and his opponent amy mcgrath have now both voted early ... , voted removal yesterday ... told reporters.

His wife was voting by mail, but he chose to vote in person ... .

He also says he believes voting in the state's been goin well ... is the ... operation between democratic governor bashir and republicans music michael adams for helping ease to ... process ... meanwhile, his opponent amy mcgrath voted in georgetown earlier this week ... .

She spent the day taking part in a potable form hosted by kentucky youth at the ... graph using the occasion to blast mcconnell for the partisa divide that she says is ... breath also mcconnell for the lack of a new covert 19 ... sinless package ... mcconnell