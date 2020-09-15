Global  
 

William and Kate play virtual Pictionary one year after Pakistan tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have played a virtual game of Pictionarywith children in Pakistan.

William and Kate correctly guessed drawingsdepicting a birthday, recycling and cricket, with the duke joking that he wasglad it was the children having to do the artwork and not him.

The video callwith the Islamabad Model College for Girls and the SOS Children’s Village inLahore marked one year since the couple’s visit to Pakistan.


