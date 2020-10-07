Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3

A 26-year-old British inventor has released a rehydration sweet which couldsave the lives of dementia patients across the world. Forgetting or beingunable to drink is a common issue for dementia patients – according to a 2015US study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 37% of elderlypeople admitted to hospital are acutely dehydrated. Lewis Hornby, fromBurscough, Lancashire, created Jelly Drops, a sugar-free snack made of 95%water and electrolytes which aims to tackle this issue and officially launchedthis week after two years of development and testing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases in Greater Manchester and called for local leaders to act. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “Ultimately we need totake action – we can’t have a situation as we have seen in Manchester whereAndy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel overmoney and politics when actually we need to take action. “The cases there are470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interestof the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targetedactions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid thenational level lockdown.” He urged Mr Burnham to “do the right thing by thepeople of Manchester”.
