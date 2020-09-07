Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:18s - Published
Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO / B-ROLL OF GARETH BALE, SON HEUNG-MIN, ARSENE WENGER SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Gareth Bale: Tottenham winger will 'probably' play against West Ham - Jose Mourinho

 Gareth Bale will "probably" make his second debut for Tottenham against West Ham on Sunday, says manager Jose Mourinho.
BBC News

Bale will probably make second Tottenham debut against West Ham - Mourinho

 Gareth Bale will "probably" make his second debut for Tottenham against West Ham on Sunday, says manager Jose Mourinho.
BBC News
Jose Mourinho has 'sympathy' for Solskjaer after 6-1 thrashing [Video]

Jose Mourinho has 'sympathy' for Solskjaer after 6-1 thrashing

Jose Mourinho has said that he has sympathy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afterinflicting their joint heaviest Premier League defeat with a 6-1 homethrashing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Man United v Tottenham: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man United v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match againstTottenham. Mourinho returns to Old Trafford off the back of a gruellingschedule, playing four games in one week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

Arsène Wenger Arsène Wenger

Arsenal must find a way to get Mesut Ozil involved again: Arsene Wenger

 Arsenal must get midfielder Mesut Ozil involved in the first team again and keeping him sidelined is a “waste” of the playmaker’s creativity, the club’s..
WorldNews

Arsene Wenger Q&A: Arsenal, VAR, Mesut Ozil, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and more

 Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger answers BBC Sport questions on rejecting offers to leave the Gunners, VAR, Mikel Arteta and not signing Ronaldo.
BBC News

'Not many people turn Real down twice' - Wenger on loyalty, Ronaldo, Arteta & Ozil

 Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger answers BBC Sport questions on rejecting offers to leave the Gunners, VAR, Mikel Arteta and not signing Ronaldo.
BBC News

Arsene Wenger in his own words: Job offers, rivals and his Arsenal legacy

 Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger talks to BBC Sport about job offers, past rivalries and his legacy at the Emirates.
BBC News

Gareth Bale Gareth Bale Welsh association football player

Can Bale make Spurs the Premier League's most feared attack? Plus vote for your favourite

 As Gareth Bale prepares to make his second Tottenham debut on Sunday, we take a look at who is the Premier League's best front three.
BBC News

England v Wales: Watching at work and Roy Hodgson's super subs - when the two sides last met

 Sneaky viewing from office desks, Roy Hodgson's super subs and a town called Bale - the last time England met Wales.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate [Video]

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:16Published

B-roll B-roll

French Open champ Swiatek sticks to water during celebrations [Video]

French Open champ Swiatek sticks to water during celebrations

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH PIOTR SIERZPUTOWSKI, COACH OF FRENCH OPEN WOMEN'S CHAMPION IGA SWIATEK / B-ROLL OF SWIATEK WITH FRENCH OPEN TROPHY / STILL PHOTOGRAPHS FROM

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:50Published
Camp Nou redevelopment more important than ever says Barcelona VP [Video]

Camp Nou redevelopment more important than ever says Barcelona VP

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH BARCELONA VICE PRESIDENT JORDI MOIX ABOUT FINANCING FOR STADIUM RECONSTRUCTION / B-ROLL OF NEW STADIUM DESIGN AND BARCELONA

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:49Published
Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick [Video]

Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick

RESENDING WITH SHOT LIST AND FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITES WITH NHL TOP DRAFT PICKS ALEXIS LAFRENIERE AND TIM STUTZL / B-ROLL OF LAFRENIERE PLAYING COLLEGE HOCKEY SHOWS: RIMOUSKI, CANADA (FILE)

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:09Published
Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach [Video]

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:41Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Sadiq Khan: We hope London will never reach Tier 3 [Video]

Sadiq Khan: We hope London will never reach Tier 3

As the capital prepares to enter Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, Mayor ofLondon Sadiq Khan says that by acting early, he hopes the city can avoid thehigher level of restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

On This Day: 16 October 1997

 Paul McCartney met fans in London during his first record signing in more than 30 years. (Oct 16.)
 
USATODAY.com
London bans different households from gathering as it tightens rules to tackle coronavirus spike [Video]

London bans different households from gathering as it tightens rules to tackle coronavirus spike

Cases in London have been doubling every ten days, prompting the government to bring in new restrictions .

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:56Published

Son Heung-min Son Heung-min South Korean association football player

Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash [Video]

Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has not ruled Son Heung-Min out of Sunday’s gamewith Manchester United, but the forward will miss Thursday's Europa League tiewith Maccabi Haifa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as well [Video]

FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as well

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being tipped for selection.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho says Bale's motivation is high on his return to Spurs [Video]

Mourinho says Bale's motivation is high on his return to Spurs

Mouinho says Bale back at the "club of his heart"

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published
Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe' [Video]

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:25Published
Jose Mourinho hails Bale 'top player in Europe' [Video]

Jose Mourinho hails Bale 'top player in Europe'

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho describes new signing Gareth Bale as one of the'top players in Europe' and says he is a great addition but the team is notyet complete.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published