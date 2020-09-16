Global  
 

Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion

Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion

Real Madrid will need to keep rotating their players over the next few weeks to cope with the fixture congestion according to Zinedine Zidane.


Pogba: My dream is to play for Real Madrid

 Paul Pogba says it is his "dream" to play for Real Madrid. Over the past 18 months, Pogba's future at Manchester United has been in doubt, with form and injuries..
'All players would love to play for Real' - Man Utd's Pogba

 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba admits that it is a dream of his to play for Real Madrid one day.
Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale [Video]

Eden Hazard's persistent injury problems does not mean he will become the new Gareth Bale at Real Madrid, according to Zinedine Zidane.

Tottenham confirm signing of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan [Video]

31-year-old Gareth Bale returns to Spurs from Real Madrid seven years after hemoved in the opposite direction in a then world-record transfer.

No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact [Video]

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING BEFORE THEIR FIRST LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON GARETH BALE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (

Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’ [Video]

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale hasfound himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs couldbe on the cards. PA understands talks are under way about a potential moveback to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin hisformer club.

Coronavirus: Madrid's tourism trade struggling as visitors stay away amid pandemic [Video]

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Madrid's tourism industry.

Brazilian spies ‘tracked country’s own delegates’ at international climate conference

 Jair Bolsonaro’s government has been accused of sending spies to keep track on Brazilian negotiators and environment campaigners attending the Cop25 climate..
Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency [Video]

Scores of cars jammed traffic in Madrid on the Paseo de la Castellana, one of the capital's main roads.View on euronews

Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdown [Video]

Waving flags from cars and honking horns, supporters of Spain's far-right Vox party protested on Monday against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid. Edward Baran reports.

