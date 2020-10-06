Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard talks hiring of Ty Lue as Clippers HC & the need for holding Kawhi accountable | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:27s - Published
Chris Broussard talks hiring of Ty Lue as Clippers HC & the need for holding Kawhi accountable | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard talks hiring of Ty Lue as Clippers HC & the need for holding Kawhi accountable | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the hiring of Ty Lue as the Los Angeles Clippers new head coach & management of Kawhi Leonard.

Broussard thinks Lue could be a good fit for the Clippers but will need to hold Kawhi more accountable than other coaches did in the past to set a better precedent for the team and season as a whole.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard talks hiring of Ty Lue as Clippers HC & the need for holding Kawhi accountable | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard talks hiring of Ty Lue as Clippers HC & the need for holding Kawhi accountable | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the hiring of Ty Lue as the Los Angeles Clippers new head...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: LeBron's 4th title with Lakers keeps him in the GOAT conversation vs Jordan | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron's 4th title with Lakers keeps him in the GOAT conversation vs Jordan | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to continue the LeBron James versus Michael Jordan greatest of all time debate. Broussard feels LeBron's 4th title with the Los Angeles Lakers keeps him in the GOAT race..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:24Published
Chris Broussard compares 2011 & current LeBron, he's mentally stronger today & better overall | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard compares 2011 & current LeBron, he's mentally stronger today & better overall | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss Mark Cuban's comments about 2011 and current LeBron. Broussard compares the two and while LeBron was physically better back then, he's mentally stronger today.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:53Published
Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss who is likley to win game 4 in the NBA Finals tonight between the Los Angeles Lakers & the Miami Heat & who will win the championship. Broussard has no fear..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:04Published