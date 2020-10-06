Chris Broussard talks hiring of Ty Lue as Clippers HC & the need for holding Kawhi accountable | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the hiring of Ty Lue as the Los Angeles Clippers new head coach & management of Kawhi Leonard.

Broussard thinks Lue could be a good fit for the Clippers but will need to hold Kawhi more accountable than other coaches did in the past to set a better precedent for the team and season as a whole.