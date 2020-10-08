|
Nagorno-karabakh: Azerbaijan's Jewish communities fear attack
Jews account for less than 1 percent of Azerbaijan's population of 10.2 million.
Martuni residents suffer as conflict rages on
A Reuters crew witnessed shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Martuni on Tuesday. A Reuters television crew in Terter in Azerbaijan also said the city center was being shelled.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
Stolen Nazi painting returned to family
A painting of two young, 19th-century skaters that was looted by Nazis from a Jewish family in 1933 and recently discovered at a small museum in upstate New York..
USATODAY.com
Pompeo encourages Saudis to recognise Israel
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday encouraged Saudi Arabia to recognise Israel, in what would be a massive boost for the Jewish state..
WorldNews
A State Within (NY) State
Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon Amid a new surge of COVID-19 in New York City’s Orthodox Jewish communities, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo decided to..
WorldNews
