Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:36s - Published
PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The prime minister warned he would intervene if an agreement could not be reached.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3 [Video]

Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3

Another 1.5 million people in England will be placed under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions this weekend as Lancashire moves into Tier 3. TheGovernment announced further measures to stem the “unrelenting rise” inCovid-19 cases in the North West county amid a furious row over restrictionsin Greater Manchester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester [Video]

PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases in Greater Manchester and called for local leaders to act. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Coronavirus: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move 'frustration'

 Greater Manchester's businesses say they are "frustrated" by the uncertainty over a move to Tier 3.
BBC News
Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown [Video]

Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM hopes to resist national lockdown 'if at all possible' [Video]

PM hopes to resist national lockdown 'if at all possible'

Boris Johnson has said he would resist another national lockdown “if at allpossible” as he comes under pressure to impose a short “circuit-breaker”across the country. The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference:“Some have argued that we should introduce a national lockdown instead oftargeted local action and I disagree. “Closing businesses in Cornwall wheretransmission is low will not cut transmission in Manchester. “So, while Ican’t rule anything out, if at all possible, I want to avoid another nationallockdown with the damaging health, economic and social effects it would have.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached [Video]

PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached

Boris Johnson has warned he will intervene and impose Tier 3 restrictions onGreater Manchester if an agreement cannot be struck, as he heaped pressure onmetro mayor Andy Burnham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published
PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit [Video]

PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it was time to "get ready" for an Australian style Brexit deal unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:41Published

Andy Burnham Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel' [Video]

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “Ultimately we need totake action – we can’t have a situation as we have seen in Manchester whereAndy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel overmoney and politics when actually we need to take action. “The cases there are470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interestof the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targetedactions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid thenational level lockdown.” He urged Mr Burnham to “do the right thing by thepeople of Manchester”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Covid: Andy Burnham holding the government 'over a barrel', says Raab

 Greater Manchester's mayor should do "the right thing" and agree to tougher rules, the foreign secretary says.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Welsh government looking at 'short sharp' lockdown [Video]

Welsh government looking at 'short sharp' lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that the Welsh government is looking "very carefully" at introducing a "short, sharp" circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Russians spread fake news over Oxford coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Russians spread fake news over Oxford coronavirus vaccine

A Russian disinformation campaign designed to undermine and spread fear about the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has been exposed. Pictures, memes and video clips depicting the British-made vaccine as dangerous have been devised in Russia with the intention to spread the images on social media networks around the world. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Gloria Estefan tackles daughter's 'coming out' in tense web-series chat [Video]

Gloria Estefan tackles daughter's 'coming out' in tense web-series chat

Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily have recounted the moment when Emily came out to her mother and they discussed it during the latest episode of their Facebook Watch web-series Red Table Talk: The Estefans, when things became a little tense as they recalled the family fight that followed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this