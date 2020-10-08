|
|
|
Former Mexican Secretary Of National Defense Arrested At LAX
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:11s - Published
Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested at LAX Thursday. Suzanne Marques reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta
An animal lover has been praised after he sheltered 300 stray dogs in his own home to protect them from hurricane Delta.The big-hearted man, Ricardo Pimentel Cordero, lives in the city of Cancun, in..
Credit: Zenger News Duration: 00:40Published
|