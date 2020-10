Cargo ship runs aground on Indian beach after losing both her anchors Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:51s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:51s - Published Cargo ship runs aground on Indian beach after losing both her anchors After losing both her anchors, the Bangladeshi cargo ship, Vessel MV MAA, drifted aground on October 13 at Vizag beach along the Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam city. 0

