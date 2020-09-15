Erin Andrews Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 09:48s - Published 3 minutes ago Erin Andrews Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram On this episode of Actually Me, Eric Andrews goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Twitter, Quora, Wikipedia and Instagram. What is her advice for a teenager who dreams of becoming a sideline reporter? Which NFL fanbase is the most passionate? WEAR by Erin Andrews gives women the chance to express their Fandom for their favorite NFL, College, and NBA teams WEARever you are. See the latest Fall collection on Fanatics.com and NFLshop.com. Tune in to see Erin on FOX for Thursday Night Football and America’s Game of the Week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [bell ringing]- There's the Postmates, hold pleasewe have burritos coming.Hey GQ, it's Erin Andrews andI'm going undercover on the internet.This is Actually Me.[upbeat music]All right, let's check Twitter.Peyton Schmidt, Quarantine QnA,any advice for a teenager who dreamsto be a sideline reporter?Don't do it. No, I'm kidding.That's what my dad said to me.When I asked him aboutbeing a sports broadcaster,I would say, start studying now.When I first started out of school,all I knew is about the Florida Gatorsand my dad said to me,there's a lot more than justone team, your favorite team.Start learning about allteams and all sports.Read as much as youcan, look at magazines,newspapers watch, you know, docu series.There's a ton of stuff.There's a ton of information right now,especially with social media.So get as educated as possible. Posted.Andrew Lynch asks a very popular question,which NFL fan base is the most passionate.Well, I don't want to get in troublebecause I feel like all ofthem are super passionate,but when you're dealingwith the Green Bay Packersthey are super passionate. Of course,you've got the faithful withthe 49ers, Dallas Cowboys.I mean, they're everywhere.They're like the NewYork Yankees of the NFL.So they're super passionate aswell. The chiefs, of course,just coming off that Super Bowl run.Most teams are super passionate,but those are big time.Next, Ben Kruse,Who's the funniest footballplayer you've interviewed?There's a ton of them.I love guys that show their personality.Ryan Fitzpatrick, his postgame interviews with his hairychest and the chainswhen he was with theBucks a few years ago.Gronx's super hilarious,Mark Ingram's a greatguy, Gardner Minshew.He doesn't try to befunny, but he's real, real,real hysterical to be around.Those are probably the onesthat have great personalities,great guys to be around.[phone ringing]There's the Postmates.Case, @Tinman148 asks ErinAndrews, who you got in the NBA.What, [laughs]what's your hubby doing these days?I always have the Celticsbecause I was born and raised aBoston Celtics fan.Don't think they're doing really wellin Eastern conference finals,but hope they pull it outobviously, was really hoping for aClippers-Lakers series, butI know that didn't happen.And what's my hubby doing these days?Well, he's still workingfor the Los Angeles Kings.He's actually working fortheir development team,getting the young guys readyto go and when in doubt,he's on a golf course. Submit.Jennifer irons, this goesfor me and Tom Bergeron.I think Hollywood squaresshould make a comeback with Tomhosting again and Erin couldbe the center square, duh.I always love that game showand Tom was so funny as a host.Well, Tom's just funny all the timeand he doesn't even haveto be a host to be funny.That guy wakes up hystericaland yeah, I'm super competitive.Of course I'd be the center square.Don't know if that meansI'm good or whatever.How about this? Howabout I host a game show?I'd love to do that.YHWH Maddy? How is ErinAndrews Not on EAMaddenNFL.Great question.I did the college game forso long on EA sports. Get it.EA, EA sports. I shouldbe doing EA Madden NFL,EA Madden NFL, if you are listening,let's put a sideline reporterin your game. Come on,EA sports, she's at the game.All right, let's see what's on Wikipedia.Andrew cited Hannah Storm, Melissa Stark,Leslie Visser and Suzy Kolberas female sportscastersshe looked up to who ultimatelyinspired her to become asportscaster herself. Yes,I was finally able to meet Melissa Starkprobably 10 years ago and I told hershe was my Michael Jordanof sideline reportingand I think she thought I was crazy.I was also profusely sweatingat the time because I was soexcited to see her. Ialso copied her haircut.She had a short blondesituation. I did that too.After defeating cancer andinforming the public of herexperience, she partnered witha women's health diagnosticcompany, Hologic to launch a campaign.The campaign called WeCan Change This STAT,encourages women to go to thedoctor for their annual exams,as well as getting men toencourage the women in their livesto take their exams. Yeah,that meant a lot to me.I kind of felt like it was kind of my dutyto let men and women know.You need to tell the women inyour life to go get checked.It's such an important thingand as I found out nota lot of people did.So I was glad I was ableto be vocal about that.Okay. Quora, What isErin Andrews famous for?Its great question. Sideline reporting.I feel like a lot of peopleknow me from my Richard Shermaninterview, which wasawesome by the way. Submit.Does Erin Andrews have the best jobin the US for a female reporter?Well, I love what I do.It's perfect for me.I wouldn't want to be anywhereelse on a Thursday night anda Sunday afternoon. So,and I also love working withJoe Beck and Troy Aikman.So I would say so, replied.This one confuses me.Who would win a fight? AaronRodgers or Erin Andrews.Well, a physical fight.I have no idea because I don't fight.I actually don't even knowhow in a verbal fight.He's pretty smart.So I feel like he would justsay something super smart.Everyone would be like, all right.So I don't know, but youshouldn't fight physically,that's just mean. Moving on,YouTube.[upbeat music]This is when I did Watch WhatHappens Live with Andy Cohen.Erin's pink blazer brought me here. LOL.I guess people talk alot about my blazers.I felt like that one was agood one to wear that hot pinkone because who doesn't lovehot pink and I was trying toget up early in the morningand be funny on Andy.But yeah, I love a blazer,I really kind of amterrible at dressing myself.So I feel like blazersare the best accessoryand the other reason why was no lie,I was just watching an Instagramstory from Cindy CrawfordObsession, and she was sayingher favorite thing to wearwhite t-shirt, blazer, jeans and heelsand she can get away with itanywhere, dressy or non dressy.So the other day we went todinner and I thought I'd make aneffort for my husbandcause I haven't been home.I've been workingfootball and he was like,why are you so dressed up? AndI was like, Cindy Crawford.I didn't wear the heelsso, just my feet hurt.Loved By You, I'm going to miss Erin,she was so good in the interview room.Her pep talks, her friendly jabs,her emotions. She will be missed.So this was about my dancingwith the stars departure and Iwas calling it asurprise. Well, thank you.I appreciate it. I had agreat time doing that show.It was wonderful moment in my life.I loved being around thosedancers. They were so much fun.I also loved like howin shape the women wereand I was always like, okay,this is my inspiration.Why am I gonna eat threehot dogs at a football game?But thank you very much. Itwas a fabulous time in my life.On Stephen Colbert Show,Erin's dad Steve Andrewsis a reporter on my local news station.So I've always had a soft spot for her.She just seems so sweet and genuineeven when trying to be funny.Also hearing her talk abouther dad made me smile.Well, thank you, talking about my dadmakes me emotional because Imiss him so much right now.That has just been one of thebiggest bummers about thisglobal pandemic is just notbeing able to see your familymine's all the way across thecountry in Florida and yeah,he is one of my heroes.He's one of my mentors.He's my best friendand I think that's what isso special about our bond,especially during sports andfootball is that my dad isalways texting me and I'malways telling him stories aboutwhat I heard from thecoaches and the playersand it's just such a huge bondand connection that we have.He actually is getting readyto retire in the next two weeksfrom his job and it's so crazybecause he's been such a fixture in Tampaand I'm so proud of him andI'm just ready for this COVIDto go away. So my dad can enjoyhis life and his retirement.So thank you for saying those nice things.Let's see what Instagram wants to know.This Instagram is a picture ofmy love, my golden retriever,Howard, David Ortiz stole,Daniella Maria Fernandez askedwhat kind of golden isHowie? He is just the cutest.Well what kind of golden is he?He is a golden retriever.Yeah, he's a purebred goldenretriever, right therethat picture right therewith his tail on the bedwe call that his magical tail.So maybe he's a magical tailgolden retriever? I don't know.Apparently this is what you dowhen you have a goal and youhave weird voices and youname parts of his body.- If havini wanted hisdinner. [dog barking] Ooh- [Man] Ooh.- @sirbulldog, @erinandrews,Was that clack the soundof your mouth slamming shutor his head hitting your [email protected], that was both.And one of my favorite thingsabout this video is just theglare I give my husbandas I walk away like [beep]this is bad [laughs]I think I was leaving for Miamithe next day to go to the Super Bowl.This picture is of my dad holding me.Dejavie Photog says your dadwas one of the kindest peopleI met during my time at WFLAsuch a great person and journalist.My dad is one of the kindest people.I love him so much and I cannever talk about him withoutcrying, he's such a wonderful person.All right, GQ, that's it.I'm signing off. Thanks for having me.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources YG Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Wikipedia



On this episode of Actually Me, YG goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Twitter, Quora, Wikipedia and IMDb. What workouts does he do? Why did he write a song.. Credit: GQ Duration: 04:56 Published 2 weeks ago Emmanuel Acho Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram



On this episode of Actually Me, retired NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Quora, Instagram, Wikipedia and Twitter. Why does his.. Credit: GQ Duration: 13:45 Published on September 18, 2020 Taylor Zakhar Perez Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter



On this episode of Actually Me, 'The Kissing Booth 2' star Taylor Zakhar Perez goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, IMDb, Quora, Instagram and Twitter... Credit: GQ Duration: 10:45 Published on September 15, 2020

