Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lily James insists this isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Lily James insists this isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal

Lily James insists this isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal

Lily James declined to address the nature of her relationship with Dominic West after she was spotted kissing him in Rome, last weekend, after which he returned home to his wife.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lily James Lily James English actress

Lily James concedes 'she makes mistakes all the time' amid Dominic West scandal [Video]

Lily James concedes 'she makes mistakes all the time' amid Dominic West scandal

Lily James admits she makes "mistakes all the time" but insists "it's best to follow your instincts... even if they're misguided" in an interview that dropped after she was spotted kissing her married co-star Dominic West in Italy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Dominic West and wife put on united front following Lily James pictures [Video]

Dominic West and wife put on united front following Lily James pictures

Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald declared to the press that their marriage was still going strong on Tuesday, following the publication of pictures showing him getting cosy with Lily James.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Dominic West Dominic West English film, television, and theatre actor


Rome Rome Capital of Italy

ShowBiz Minute: Tony Awards; Rome; 'Mandalorian'

 Musical "Jagged Little Pill," based on Alanis Morissette's album, earns a leading fifteen Tony Award nominations; Rome Film Festival opens with new animated..
USATODAY.com

Chris Livesay

 Correspondent, Rome
CBS News

Italy toughens Covid-19 restrictions as daily cases double

 Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday imposed new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, sports and school activities in an attempt to slow a..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Lily James' Quotes About Rebelling & Making Mistakes Goes Viral After Dominic West Scandal

Lily James‘ quote about how she makes mistakes “all the time” amid her now infamous photos with...
Just Jared - Published

Fans Are Comparing Lily James & Dominic West's Romance to Another Celeb Scandal

Lily James and Dominic West are in the middle of a scandal right now after they were spotted kissing...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West admits it was a 'scary' time caring for coronavirus-stricken Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian West admits it was a 'scary' time caring for coronavirus-stricken Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has admitted it was a "scary" time when her husband, Kanye West, contracted coronavirus during the early days of the pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
Kate Garraway Reveals She Received An Apology From Dominic West Over Trump Comments [Video]

Kate Garraway Reveals She Received An Apology From Dominic West Over Trump Comments

Kate Garraway Reveals She Received An Apology From Dominic West Over Trump Comments

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down [Video]

After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld says it is considering temporarily closing its theaters. CNN reports the news comes just a day after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published