Lily James insists this isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal

Lily James admits she makes "mistakes all the time" but insists "it's best to follow your instincts... even if they're misguided" in an interview that dropped after she was spotted kissing her married co-star Dominic West in Italy.
Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald declared to the press that their marriage was still going strong on Tuesday, following the publication of pictures showing him getting cosy with Lily James.
