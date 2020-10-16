Frank Langella Breaks Down His Career, from 'Dracula' to 'The Americans'

Frank Langella takes us through his legendary acting career, breaking down his roles 'The Immoralist,' 'The Twelve Chairs,' 'Diary of a Mad Housewife,' 'Dracula,' 'Masters of the Universe,' 'Dave,' 'Lolita,' 'Fortune's Fool,' 'Robot & Frank,' 'Starting Out in the Evening,' 'Frost/Nixon,' 'The Americans,' 'The Father' and 'The Trials of the Chicago 7.'

THE TRAIL OF THE CHICAGO 7 premieres on Netflix October 16.