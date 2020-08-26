Global  
 

Labourers stranded in flash floods airlifted to safety in southern India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Five labourers were airlifted to safety after getting stranded during flash floods in southern India's Telangana on October 15.


