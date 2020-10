John Legend has admitted he is "in awe" of his wife Chrissy Teigen's "strength", as he shared a clip of his Billboard Music Awards performance of song 'Never Break', which he has dedicated to her, two weeks after the pair announced they had lost their baby.

