Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese city Qingdao tests 11 million people for coronavirus

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Chinese city Qingdao tests 11 million people for coronavirus

Chinese city Qingdao tests 11 million people for coronavirus

Authorities responded to a COVID-19 cluster by testing the city’s entire population over a period of five days.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Qingdao Qingdao Prefecture-level and Sub-provincial city in Shandong, People's Republic of China

City in China claims no new COVID-19 cases after testing millions

 In Eastern China, the coastal city Qingdao claims it found no new coronavirus cases after testing millions of people. China reported its biggest scare in months..
CBS News
China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing after new Covid-19 infections [Video]

China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing after new Covid-19 infections

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:44Published
China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge [Video]

China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge

The coastal city will test all nine million residents during the next five days with some areas locked down.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

A Chinese city tested 3 million people for COVID-19 in 2 days, showing how much the US and Europe still lag behind in testing capability

Authorities in Qingdao, eastern China, took the incisive step on Sunday after identifying 12 new...
Business Insider - Published

China to test 9 million people as coronavirus cluster detected in city of Qingdao

The Chinese port city of Qingdao plans to test some nine million people in the coming five days,...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Japan TodaySBSCBC.caIndiaTimes


Asia Today: China city says it's tested 1 million for virus

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao said they have completed...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayCBC.ca



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police officers salute paramedics after they help test over 9 million people for coronavirus in China's Qingdao [Video]

Police officers salute paramedics after they help test over 9 million people for coronavirus in China's Qingdao

Police officers saluted paramedics after they helped test over 9 million people for coronavirus in five days in eastern China's Qingdao.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Over 3 million people in China's Qingdao have been tested for coronavirus in just two days [Video]

Over 3 million people in China's Qingdao have been tested for coronavirus in just two days

Over 3 million people have been tested for coronavirus in just two days after officials said they would test 9.4 million people in just five days.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
China's Qingdao will test nine million residents for coronavirus within five days after 12 new cases emerge [Video]

China's Qingdao will test nine million residents for coronavirus within five days after 12 new cases emerge

China's Qingdao is going to test the entire city of more than nine million residents for coronavirus in just five days after 12 new cases emerged.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published