|
Chinese city Qingdao tests 11 million people for coronavirus
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Chinese city Qingdao tests 11 million people for coronavirus
Authorities responded to a COVID-19 cluster by testing the city’s entire population over a period of five days.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Authorities in Qingdao, eastern China, took the incisive step on Sunday after identifying 12 new...
Business Insider - Published
|
The Chinese port city of Qingdao plans to test some nine million people in the coming five days,...
CTV News - Published
Also reported by •Japan Today •SBS •CBC.ca •IndiaTimes
|
BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao said they have completed...
SeattlePI.com - Published
Also reported by •Japan Today •CBC.ca
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources